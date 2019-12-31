{"id":4454359171207,"title":"2020 Australia Day in Chicago at the Brickhouse Tavern. $10 Jan 24th","handle":"2020-australia-day-in-chicago-at-the-brickhouse-tavern-10-jan-24th","description":"\u003cp\u003e\u003cspan\u003eThe Chicago Swans are excited to host the biggest Australia Day party in the US! \u003c\/span\u003e\u003cbr\u003e\u003cbr\u003e\u003cspan\u003eDate: Friday Jan 24th\u003c\/span\u003e\u003cbr\u003e\u003cspan\u003eTime: 8pm\u003c\/span\u003e\u003cbr\u003e\u003cspan\u003eLocation: Brickhouse Tavern \u003c\/span\u003e\u003cbr\u003e\u003cspan\u003eTickets: $10* available at \u003c\/span\u003e\u003ca target=\"_blank\" href=\"http:\/\/chicagofooty.com\/?fbclid=IwAR2RpbQm7zczQ0p4zP0le5dDtkDVMElim3k-d9oea9FnDR9uSDeBYp6Z2Go\" rel=\"nofollow noopener noreferrer\" data-lynx-mode=\"hover\" data-lynx-uri=\"https:\/\/l.facebook.com\/l.php?u=http%3A%2F%2FChicagofooty.com%2F%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR2RpbQm7zczQ0p4zP0le5dDtkDVMElim3k-d9oea9FnDR9uSDeBYp6Z2Go\u0026amp;h=AT0WrKgPGjMOeGSnveRvS4ODYjM23a3aGDKwUIe8talvVMZNk0wqeqgXqu5GrV3lVtNFnTKPkfMwtQfCIolWfqeAtxIcu1U_QXAptv3MuhTS8xWYenlshmYndXueVxjhfg\"\u003eChicagofooty.com\u003c\/a\u003e\u003cspan\u003e \u003c\/span\u003e\u003cbr\u003e\u003cbr\u003e\u003cspan\u003e*$5 from every ticket purchased will go towards Australia Bushfire Relief\u003c\/span\u003e\u003cbr\u003e\u003cbr\u003e\u003cspan\u003eCome hang with 400 of your closest mates as we celebrate Australia Day with Coopers beer, Darrell Lea, Australia themed photo booth and an absolute ripper of a raffle!\u003c\/span\u003e\u003cbr\u003e\u003cbr\u003e\u003cspan\u003eRaffle prizes:\u003c\/span\u003e\u003cbr\u003e\u003cspan\u003e1st place: $2,000 \u003c\/span\u003e\u003cbr\u003e\u003cspan\u003e2nd place: $500\u003c\/span\u003e\u003cbr\u003e\u003cspan\u003e3rd place: 12x bottles of wine\u003c\/span\u003e\u003cbr\u003e\u003cspan\u003e4th place: 2x Blackhawks tickets\u003c\/span\u003e\u003cbr\u003e\u003cspan\u003e5th place: F45 fitness voucher\u003c\/span\u003e\u003cbr\u003e\u003cbr\u003e\u003cspan\u003eRaffle tickets are available at the event and you do not have to be in attendance to win when the major raffle prize that is drawn at 11pm. \u003c\/span\u003e\u003cbr\u003e\u003cbr\u003e\u003cspan\u003eFirst 200 through the door get a free 2020 Australia Day themed stubby cooler (koozie)!\u003c\/span\u003e\u003cbr\u003e\u003cbr\u003e\u003cspan\u003eAll are welcomed, whether you’re bringing your mates or coming alone, come celebrate all things girt by sea!\u003c\/span\u003e\u003c\/p\u003e\n\u003cp\u003e\u003cspan\u003eWe will have a guest list at the door for all prepurchased tickets.\u003c\/span\u003e\u003c\/p\u003e\n\u003cp\u003e\u003ca href=\"https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/darrelllea\"\u003ehttps:\/\/www.amazon.com\/darrelllea\u003c\/a\u003e\u003c\/p\u003e\n\u003cp\u003e \u003c\/p\u003e","published_at":"2019-12-31T11:32:17-06:00","created_at":"2019-12-31T11:39:43-06:00","vendor":"chicagofooty","type":"","tags":["Australia day","Australia Day 2018","beer","Chicago","coopers","fosters","fourntwenty","pies"],"price":1000,"price_min":1000,"price_max":1000,"available":true,"price_varies":false,"compare_at_price":null,"compare_at_price_min":0,"compare_at_price_max":0,"compare_at_price_varies":false,"variants":[{"id":31672417288327,"title":"Default Title","option1":"Default Title","option2":null,"option3":null,"sku":"","requires_shipping":false,"taxable":false,"featured_image":null,"available":true,"name":"2020 Australia Day in Chicago at the Brickhouse Tavern. $10 Jan 24th","public_title":null,"options":["Default Title"],"price":1000,"weight":0,"compare_at_price":null,"inventory_quantity":104,"inventory_management":"shopify","inventory_policy":"deny","barcode":""}],"images":["\/\/cdn.shopify.com\/s\/files\/1\/1181\/0544\/products\/78749276_2891996807501594_7575412163624304640_n.jpg?v=1577814096"],"featured_image":"\/\/cdn.shopify.com\/s\/files\/1\/1181\/0544\/products\/78749276_2891996807501594_7575412163624304640_n.jpg?v=1577814096","options":["Title"],"media":[{"alt":"2020 Australia Day in Chicago at the Brickhouse Tavern. $10 Jan 24th","id":6043248984199,"position":1,"preview_image":{"aspect_ratio":1.975,"height":394,"width":778,"src":"https:\/\/cdn.shopify.com\/s\/files\/1\/1181\/0544\/products\/78749276_2891996807501594_7575412163624304640_n.jpg?v=1577814088"},"aspect_ratio":1.975,"height":394,"media_type":"image","src":"https:\/\/cdn.shopify.com\/s\/files\/1\/1181\/0544\/products\/78749276_2891996807501594_7575412163624304640_n.jpg?v=1577814088","width":778}],"content":"\u003cp\u003e\u003cspan\u003eThe Chicago Swans are excited to host the biggest Australia Day party in the US!   2. 2020 Australia Day in Chicago at the Brickhouse Tavern. $10 Jan 24th

The Chicago Swans are excited to host the biggest Australia Day party in the US!

Date: Friday Jan 24th
Time: 8pm
Location: Brickhouse Tavern
Tickets: $10* available at Chicagofooty.com

*$5 from every ticket purchased will go towards Australia Bushfire Relief

Come hang with 400 of your closest mates as we celebrate Australia Day with Coopers beer, Darrell Lea, Australia themed photo booth and an absolute ripper of a raffle!

Raffle prizes:
1st place: $2,000
2nd place: $500
3rd place: 12x bottles of wine
4th place: 2x Blackhawks tickets
5th place: F45 fitness voucher

Raffle tickets are available at the event and you do not have to be in attendance to win when the major raffle prize that is drawn at 11pm.

First 200 through the door get a free 2020 Australia Day themed stubby cooler (koozie)!

All are welcomed, whether you’re bringing your mates or coming alone, come celebrate all things girt by sea!

We will have a guest list at the door for all prepurchased tickets.

https://www.amazon.com/darrelllea

 

$ 10.00
