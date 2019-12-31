{"id":4454359171207,"title":"2020 Australia Day in Chicago at the Brickhouse Tavern. $10 Jan 24th","handle":"2020-australia-day-in-chicago-at-the-brickhouse-tavern-10-jan-24th","description":"\u003cp\u003e\u003cspan\u003eThe Chicago Swans are excited to host the biggest Australia Day party in the US! \u003c\/span\u003e\u003cbr\u003e\u003cbr\u003e\u003cspan\u003eDate: Friday Jan 24th\u003c\/span\u003e\u003cbr\u003e\u003cspan\u003eTime: 8pm\u003c\/span\u003e\u003cbr\u003e\u003cspan\u003eLocation: Brickhouse Tavern \u003c\/span\u003e\u003cbr\u003e\u003cspan\u003eTickets: $10* available at \u003c\/span\u003e\u003ca target=\"_blank\" href=\"http:\/\/chicagofooty.com\/?fbclid=IwAR2RpbQm7zczQ0p4zP0le5dDtkDVMElim3k-d9oea9FnDR9uSDeBYp6Z2Go\" rel=\"nofollow noopener noreferrer\" data-lynx-mode=\"hover\" data-lynx-uri=\"https:\/\/l.facebook.com\/l.php?u=http%3A%2F%2FChicagofooty.com%2F%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR2RpbQm7zczQ0p4zP0le5dDtkDVMElim3k-d9oea9FnDR9uSDeBYp6Z2Go\u0026amp;h=AT0WrKgPGjMOeGSnveRvS4ODYjM23a3aGDKwUIe8talvVMZNk0wqeqgXqu5GrV3lVtNFnTKPkfMwtQfCIolWfqeAtxIcu1U_QXAptv3MuhTS8xWYenlshmYndXueVxjhfg\"\u003eChicagofooty.com\u003c\/a\u003e\u003cspan\u003e \u003c\/span\u003e\u003cbr\u003e\u003cbr\u003e\u003cspan\u003e*$5 from every ticket purchased will go towards Australia Bushfire Relief\u003c\/span\u003e\u003cbr\u003e\u003cbr\u003e\u003cspan\u003eCome hang with 400 of your closest mates as we celebrate Australia Day with Coopers beer, Darrell Lea, Australia themed photo booth and an absolute ripper of a raffle!\u003c\/span\u003e\u003cbr\u003e\u003cbr\u003e\u003cspan\u003eRaffle prizes:\u003c\/span\u003e\u003cbr\u003e\u003cspan\u003e1st place: $2,000 \u003c\/span\u003e\u003cbr\u003e\u003cspan\u003e2nd place: $500\u003c\/span\u003e\u003cbr\u003e\u003cspan\u003e3rd place: 12x bottles of wine\u003c\/span\u003e\u003cbr\u003e\u003cspan\u003e4th place: 2x Blackhawks tickets\u003c\/span\u003e\u003cbr\u003e\u003cspan\u003e5th place: F45 fitness voucher\u003c\/span\u003e\u003cbr\u003e\u003cbr\u003e\u003cspan\u003eRaffle tickets are available at the event and you do not have to be in attendance to win when the major raffle prize that is drawn at 11pm. \u003c\/span\u003e\u003cbr\u003e\u003cbr\u003e\u003cspan\u003eFirst 200 through the door get a free 2020 Australia Day themed stubby cooler (koozie)!\u003c\/span\u003e\u003cbr\u003e\u003cbr\u003e\u003cspan\u003eAll are welcomed, whether you’re bringing your mates or coming alone, come celebrate all things girt by sea!\u003c\/span\u003e\u003c\/p\u003e\n\u003cp\u003e\u003cspan\u003eWe will have a guest list at the door for all prepurchased tickets.\u003c\/span\u003e\u003c\/p\u003e\n\u003cp\u003e\u003ca href=\"https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/darrelllea\"\u003ehttps:\/\/www.amazon.com\/darrelllea\u003c\/a\u003e\u003c\/p\u003e\n\u003cp\u003e \u003c\/p\u003e","published_at":"2019-12-31T11:32:17-06:00","created_at":"2019-12-31T11:39:43-06:00","vendor":"chicagofooty","type":"","tags":["Australia day","Australia Day 2018","beer","Chicago","coopers","fosters","fourntwenty","pies"],"price":1000,"price_min":1000,"price_max":1000,"available":true,"price_varies":false,"compare_at_price":null,"compare_at_price_min":0,"compare_at_price_max":0,"compare_at_price_varies":false,"variants":[{"id":31672417288327,"title":"Default Title","option1":"Default Title","option2":null,"option3":null,"sku":"","requires_shipping":false,"taxable":false,"featured_image":null,"available":true,"name":"2020 Australia Day in Chicago at the Brickhouse Tavern. $10 Jan 24th","public_title":null,"options":["Default Title"],"price":1000,"weight":0,"compare_at_price":null,"inventory_quantity":104,"inventory_management":"shopify","inventory_policy":"deny","barcode":""}],"images":["\/\/cdn.shopify.com\/s\/files\/1\/1181\/0544\/products\/78749276_2891996807501594_7575412163624304640_n.jpg?v=1577814096"],"featured_image":"\/\/cdn.shopify.com\/s\/files\/1\/1181\/0544\/products\/78749276_2891996807501594_7575412163624304640_n.jpg?v=1577814096","options":["Title"],"media":[{"alt":"2020 Australia Day in Chicago at the Brickhouse Tavern. $10 Jan 24th","id":6043248984199,"position":1,"preview_image":{"aspect_ratio":1.975,"height":394,"width":778,"src":"https:\/\/cdn.shopify.com\/s\/files\/1\/1181\/0544\/products\/78749276_2891996807501594_7575412163624304640_n.jpg?v=1577814088"},"aspect_ratio":1.975,"height":394,"media_type":"image","src":"https:\/\/cdn.shopify.com\/s\/files\/1\/1181\/0544\/products\/78749276_2891996807501594_7575412163624304640_n.jpg?v=1577814088","width":778}],"content":"\u003cp\u003e\u003cspan\u003eThe Chicago Swans are excited to host the biggest Australia Day party in the US! 2020 Australia Day in Chicago at the Brickhouse Tavern. $10 Jan 24th
